Pfaadt will indeed be called up to make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Rangers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The writing was on the wall when the Diamondbacks listed Wednesday's starter as "TBA" and now comes confirmation that Pfaadt will fill that spot. One of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, the 24-year-old right-hander has registered a 3.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB through 25.1 innings (five starts) this season with Triple-A Reno. He tallied 218 strikeouts in 167 innings last year between Double-A and Triple-A. That swing-and-miss upside makes Pfaadt a must-add in all standard fantasy formats.