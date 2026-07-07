Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Tosses five scoreless frames in win

Pfaadt (2-1) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing four hits while striking out six batters over five scoreless innings.

Pfaadt was ultra efficient, throwing 54 of 72 pitches for strikes and issuing zero walks. All four of the hits the right-hander allowed were singles, and he didn't allow any Padres to reach second base. Pfaadt is still getting stretched back out after working out of the Arizona bullpen for over a month and then spending some time in the minors, but he's been great since returning to the big club, allowing just one run across 10.1 innings over two starts. He's lined up to next toe the mound this weekend in what's projected to be a tough road matchup against the Dodgers.