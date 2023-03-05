Jarvis made adjustments to his delivery during the offseason, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Specifically, Jarvis is getting more extension on his fastball, which averaged 5.2 feet of extension last season (average is 6.3 feet), one of the lowest marks in organized baseball. That means his fastball has farther to travel to home plate than that of the average pitcher, giving hitters more time to react. He possesses a 95-mph heater, but it was hit hard in 2022, and the right-hander believes it was due to his short extension. He reached 5.8 feet last week and has reached 6.1 to 6.3 feet of range in mound sessions this spring. Jarvis is also working on better pitch deception, so that hitters have less time to adjust to what he's throwing. The first-round pick in 2020 posted an 8.27 ERA and gave up 27 homer runs (2.3 HR/9) over 25 starts (106.2 IP) at Double-A Amarillo in 2022. The results thus far are encouraging. Jarvis has allowed one run on four hits while striking out three over four innings.