Smith allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over three relief innings in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Mets.

Smith was back to the bullpen after making one sketchy start in place of the injured Luke Weaver (elbow). He was better as a reliever than starter in 2021, but his first relief appearance did not go well. He entered to start the seventh inning with the Diamondbacks down, 5-1, and absorbed whatever pounding the Mets delivered over the final three innings. That included giving up two more home runs, his third and fourth homers allowed over four innings. Humberto Castellanos, who will start Sunday's series finale in New York, is now taking Weaver's rotation spot.