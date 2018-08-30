Stewart was traded from the Braves to the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Stewart appeared in just five games for the Braves before being traded, struggling to an unsightly .214/.250/.214 slash line. He put together a similarly poor line with Triple-A Gwinnett, slashing .219/.299/.277 across 47 games. The veteran backstop should serve as organizational catching depth for Arizona.