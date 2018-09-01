Diamondbacks' Chris Stewart: Summoned to majors
The Diamondbacks purchased Stewart's contract from Triple-A Reno.
The veteran was acquired Thursday from the Braves and finds himself on the major-league roster two days later. However, Stewart will struggle to find much playing time, now serving as the club's No. 4 catcher in an already busy time share between the top three options.
