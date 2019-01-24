Padres' Chris Stewart: Invited to Padres' camp
Stewart signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Stewart split time between Atlanta and Arizona in 2018, appearing in just eight big-league games between both stops. With Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia both ahead of Stewart on the organizational depth chart, the veteran backstop doesn't figure to spend much (if any) time in the majors in 2019.
