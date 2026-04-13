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Carroll went 2-for-4 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

Carroll served as the designated hitter for the second straight game since a return from a two-game absence due to a hip flexor injury. It's not clear when Carroll will return to right field, where Jorge Barrosa has filled in for him the last four games.

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