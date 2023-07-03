Carroll (shoulder) entered Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Angels in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and grounded out.

This was Carroll's first activity in a game after sustaining a shoulder injury Thursday. He was held out of the starting lineup in the three subsequent games but had been taking batting practice. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic the outfielder will "most likely" return to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Mets.