Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Varsho hit a sixth-inning solo shot off Chris Bassitt, though that merely shrank the deficit to four runs. The homer was the first of the season for Varsho, who's still hitting just .150/.320/.300 on the season while striking out 32.0 percent of the time. He's at least getting regular playing time, sitting just once in the first seven games.