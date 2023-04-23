Jones was placed on the minor-league 7-day injured list Saturday with a right quadriceps strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jones could be out for a couple of weeks, per Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield, who added the injury is not considered serious and that the organization didn't want him trying to play through the injury. Jones, a 2022 second-overall draft pick that underwent shoulder surgery last season, is off to a slow start at Low-A Visalia, going 7-for-40 with a double, six walks and 14 strikeouts.