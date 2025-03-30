Hampson entered as a pinch runner and was responsible for the final out of the game on the basepaths in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Hampson prevailed over Ildemaro Vargas for the final roster spot partially due to his speed. Unfortunately for Hampson, who made his regular-season debut for his new team, an over-aggressive play on the basepaths led to the game-ending out. Hampson, who entered the bottom of the ninth as a pinch runner, took a wide turn at third base on Corbin Carroll's slow chopper to short. Chicago shortstop Dansby Swanson, knowing he wasn't going to get the speedy Carroll, faked to first and caught Hampson too far off the bag to get back in time. Not the best way to introduce yourself to a new city.