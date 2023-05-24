Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

The switch-hitting Perdomo has begun to wriggle his way out of his platoon at shortstop with the righty-hitting Nick Ahmed, as the former has started in each of the past six games, including Tuesday, when the Phillies brought southpaw Matt Strahm to the hill. Though Perdomo will give way to Ahmed with lefty Ranger Suarez on the bump for Philadelphia on Wednesday, Ahmed's chances to play regularly against southpaws could soon come to an end while he's maintaining a .204/.220/.245 slash line (22 wRC+) over 50 plate appearances in those matchups for the season. Perdomo, meanwhile, owns a 128 wRC+ and 158 wrC+ versus lefties and righties, respectively, and brings more speed to the table than Ahmed.