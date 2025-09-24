Perdomo went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks were down a run entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but contributions from the bottom of the order and eventually Perdomo produced a walk-off win. The shortstop singled in the game-winning run, and the two-hit night extended a hit streak to 12 games, during which he's slashing .409/.536/.682 with seven extra-base hits (two HR), nine walks, two steals and seven RBI. His strong finish highlights what has been a breakout season worthy of MVP consideration. Perdomo has a 6.9 fWAR (fifth in MLB) and 6.8 bWAR (third).