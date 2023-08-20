Peterson will sit Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with San Diego.

Peterson will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 Game 1 win. Geraldo Perdomo will slide over to third base while Nick Ahmed enters the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth in the nightcap versus the Padres.

More News