Hager is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Hager went a collective 1-for-9 with two walks and an RBI while starting each of the past three games at second base, but he looks set to move into a full-time reserve role moving forward after Ketel Marte (hand) was cleared to return to the lineup Thursday. Once outfielder/designated hitter Cooper Hummel (illness) is activated from the COVID-19-related injured list, Hager is expected to be returned to Triple-A Reno.