Hager signed a minor-league contract with Chicago on Monday, per MLB's transaction log.
Hager will join Triple-A Iowa to serve as organizational depth. He's appeared in only one game this season in the Arizona Complex League, and his last big-league action dates back to the 2022 campaign with the D-Backs. Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 with three RBI and four runs scored during that 28-game stint.
