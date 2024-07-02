Hager signed a minor-league contract with Chicago on Monday, per MLB's transaction log.

Hager will join Triple-A Iowa to serve as organizational depth. He's appeared in only one game this season in the Arizona Complex League, and his last big-league action dates back to the 2022 campaign with the D-Backs. Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 with three RBI and four runs scored during that 28-game stint.