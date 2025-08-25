Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee.
McCarthy had started each of the previous two contests but will take a seat for Monday's series opener. Lourdes Gurriel is playing left field and Adrian Del Castillo will serve as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter.
