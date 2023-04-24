McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.
McCarthy snapped an 0-for-22 skid with an eighth-inning homer, his first of the season. The outfielder, who provided surprising fantasy value in the second half of 2022, is slashing .150/.227/.250 through 21 games. During his slump, McCarthy lost at-bats to Pavin Smith and Lourdes Gurriel.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sits again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Extends hitless run•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sits for second time in four games•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup Friday•