McCarthy entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with two RBI in Arizona's 3-2 win over San Francisco.

McCarthy delivered a key two-run single in the top of the eighth, which turned out to be the game-deciding play. The outfielder has been getting regular work of late thanks to a .357/.419/.429 slash line with seven RBI and three steals over the last nine contests.