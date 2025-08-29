Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
McCarthy will miss a third consecutive start Friday after having started three of Arizona's previous four contests. Lourdes Gurriel will take over in left field with Ketel Marte serving as the DH and Blaze Alexander covering the keystone.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Absent from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Lifts third homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Pilfers sixth base•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Rare multi-RBI effort Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Back on bench against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Playing time tailing off•