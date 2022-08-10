McCarthy went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

McCarthy's taking advantage of a regular spot in the lineup and giving fantasy managers an unexpected boost in the stolen base category. The outfielder, who swiped bags in two consecutive games, has stolen six (caught once) over the last 21 contests. It helps that's been hitting, too. McCarthy is slashing .299/.356/.388 during his 21-game run.