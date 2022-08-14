McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a walk, run, RBI and two stolen bases in a 7-4 win against the Rockies on Sunday.

McCarthy walked and stole second in the second inning before doubling in a run, stealing third and scoring in the fourth. The 25-year-old has collected five of his nine steals in August, though the double was his first extra-base hit of the month as he's slashing a mediocre .225/.326/.250 across 11 games.