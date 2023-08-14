McCarthy was optioned Monday to Triple-A Reno, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's the second demotion of the year for McCarthy, who has racked up 26 stolen bases but carries a rough .245/.325/.331 batting line across 291 plate appearances. Kyle Lewis will fill his spot on the Diamondbacks' major-league roster ahead of Monday's series opener at Coors Field in Colorado.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: On bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals two bases in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes two bags in win•