McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a steal and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

The 28-year-old drew the start in left field and made the most of it, producing his first three-hit performance of the season. McCarthy picked up his sixth steal of the season and third of the month in this contest. The Arizona outfielder is mired in a part-time role but has played well since the All-Star break, batting .325 (13-for-40) with four runs scored and two RBI across 13 games.