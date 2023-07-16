McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and was picked off first base in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

McCarthy's threat as a speedster was on display, both good and bad, during the game. He beat out a two-out, infield chopper in the fourth inning that plated two runs and tied the game. Later, with Arizona down a run, he led off the seventh with a walk and was picked off by Toronto reliever Nate Pearson. McCarthy told Ethan Diamandas of MLB.com that he didn't feel he was being over-aggressive and the pickoff throw was perfectly timed. The outfielder is second on the Diamondbacks and tied for 12th in MLB with 20 steals.