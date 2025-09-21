McCarthy went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

McCarthy had gone just 1-for-16 over his previous five games. The outfielder has filled a strong-side platoon role down the stretch as the Diamondbacks' primary option in left field. He's up to a .209/.255/.335 slash line with three home runs, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven doubles, four triples and six stolen bases over 207 plate appearances this season.