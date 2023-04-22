McCarthy remains on the bench Saturday against San Diego.
At the start of the season, McCarthy appeared primed to start against every righty as well as a handful of lefties. His off day here against Joe Musgrove means he's now been on the bench against four of the last five right-handers Arizona has faced. The loss of playing time is no surprise given that he's hitting just .143/.226/.196 on the year. Pavin Smith remains in the lineup as the designated hitter, while Lourdes Gurriel plays left field alongside Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll.
