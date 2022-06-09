McCarthy is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds.
McCarthy has been nominally atop the depth chart in right field recently, but he sits roughly half the time and will head to the bench for a second game in a row, this time with righty Tyler Mahle on the hill for the opposition. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth.
