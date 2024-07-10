McCarthy started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

McCarthy entered the starting lineup in right field, replacing Corbin Carroll, who sat for the second straight time against a left-handed starter. Carroll had a .721 OPS against southpaws in 2023 but that's dropped to .539 in 2024. McCarthy, meanwhile, owns a career .745 OPS and .897 in 2024 against southpaws.