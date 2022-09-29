McCarthy went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over Houston.

McCarthy, who stole his 20th and 21st bases of the season, is putting the final touches on a surprising fantasy year. He bounced between the majors and minors over the first half, but the outfielder is having a second half that put him on the radar. He's slashing .305/.372/.443 with 17 steals and 32 RBI over 58 games since the break. While the Diamondbacks showcased their outfield of the future this season -- Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Daulton Varsho -- McCarthy emerged as a legitimate candidate for a starting job in 2023.