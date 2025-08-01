Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Returns from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks reinstated Beeks (back) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
The left-hander landed on the shelf July 11 due to back inflammation but is ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks after one rehab outing with Triple-A Reno. Beeks has a 4.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB across 41 innings this season and should fill a high-leverage role for Arizona.
