Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Serving as opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beeks will open Saturday's game against the Reds, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
Beeks will make his first start since the 2023 season, but he's expected to throw just one or two innings before handing the ball off to presumed bulk reliever Nabil Crismatt. Since coming off the injured list Aug. 1, Beeks has yielded two runs across 7.2 innings of relief. He has a 4.07 ERA on the year.
