Beeks (back) walked one batter and allowed no hits over a scoreless inning of relief in a rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Reno.

Beeks has been on the shelf since July 11 due to back inflammation, so he's not expected to require an extended rehab assignment before rejoining the Arizona bullpen. Depending on how he recovers from Tuesday's outing, Beeks could be reinstated in advance of the club's weekend series in Sacramento versus the Athletics.