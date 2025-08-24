Beeks served as the opener in Saturday's win over the Reds, striking out one in a perfect first inning.

The left-hander tossed 16 pitches to retire the side in order before handing the ball off to Nabil Crismatt, who worked the bulk of the innings. Beeks lowered his ERA to 3.99 with the outing and has now allowed just two runs across his last 11 appearances (11.2 innings).