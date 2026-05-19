Diamondbacks' James McCann: Bound for IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list with a quadriceps strain, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
McCann hasn't been in the lineup since Saturday's game against Colorado, so he seemingly picked up the injury over the weekend. Adrian Del Castillo should serve as the backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno while McCann recovers.
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