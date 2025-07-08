Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said prior to Monday's 6-3 win over the Padres that he would continue to have McCann catch for right-hander Zac Gallen if the battery continues to achieve positive results, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Given that Gallen allowed one unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings Monday, McCann looks like a good bet to remain in the lineup in Gallen's next turn through the rotation. Prior to the Diamondbacks signing McCann on June 23, Gallen endured a nine-start stretch during which he posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 21 walks through 51.2 innings. In the two subsequent outings with McCann behind the dish, the right-hander has gone 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP, 19 strikeouts and one walk over 13 innings. The catcher has also produced at the plate, going 6-for-18 with two doubles, one home run, three RBI and five runs over six starts behind the dish.