McCann went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Giants.

This was McCann's second straight game with a homer, and he's gone 6-for-15 over four contests in September. While his playing time has remained limited as backup to Gabriel Moreno, McCann continues to be productive in his rare chances to enter the lineup. McCann is at a .257/.327/.446 slash line with five homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and four doubles across 36 games this season.