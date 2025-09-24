McCann went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Once the Diamondbacks got Los Angeles starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani out of the game after six shutout innings, McCann and company scored five times over the final three frames for the comeback win. McCann doubled in the first run and scored the third run in the seventh inning. His sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the ninth put two teammates in scoring position, and they both eventually scored for the win. McCann has been useful to Arizona's late season push for the playoffs, going 5-for-17 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over his last five games.