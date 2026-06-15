Diamondbacks' James McCann: Nearing game action

McCann (quadriceps) is expected to begin playing in complex league games next week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

McCann has been on the shelf since May 19 due to a right quadriceps strain. However, he was cleared to resume baseball activities earlier this month, and assuming everything goes to plan, he'll face live competition as early as next week. The backstop hasn't appeared in a game since May 18, so he'll presumably need to participate in at least a handful of matchups before being activated from the 10-day injured list.