Diamondbacks' James McCann: Not in Arizona lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Dodgers.
McCann has served as the Diamondbacks' primary catcher lately while Gabriel Moreno occupies the designated hitter slot. However, it will be Moreno at catcher and Adrian Del Castillo at DH for Thursday's matinee.
