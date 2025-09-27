Diamondbacks' James McCann: On bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
McCann will take a seat for Arizona's penultimate game of the 2025 season. Gabriel Moreno will catch while Adrian Del Castillo slots in at DH.
