Diamondbacks' James McCann: Re-signs with Diamondbacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks re-signed McCann to a one-year, $2.75 million contract, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
He'll have the ability to earn an additional $500,000 in incentives. McCann signed with Arizona in late June this past season and went on to hit .260/.324/.431 with five home runs over 42 games. He will open the 2026 season as the backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno.
