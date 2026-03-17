McCann went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's spring game against Cincinnati.

McCann swatted his first home run of the Cactus League and is batting .214 over 28 spring at-bats. He's expected to serve as the backup to Gabriel Moreno (forearm) but could be needed for more depending on the starter's recovery. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports on Monday that Moreno will begin a throwing program next week, which is also the week when the regular season begins. Lovullo is confident there's enough time for the injured catcher to ramp up for Opening Day. If not, McCann is ready.