McCann remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to low back tightness, MLB.com reports.

McCann had been scheduled to start behind the plate in the Diamondbacks' 3-0 win Friday, but he ended up being scratched shortly before first pitch due to the back issue. Arizona is viewing McCann as day-to-day and should be able to navigate his absence with Adrian Del Castillo available as a third option at catcher behind top backstop Gabriel Moreno.