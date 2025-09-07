McCann (back) went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

McCann got into his first game action since Aug. 27 and delivered a strong performance at the plate while catching all nine innings. He struggled prior to his absence due to low-back tightness, going just 7-for-41 (.171) in August. Gabriel Moreno has operated as the Diamondbacks' top catcher since returning to the lineup in late August, but McCann will stay ahead of Adrian Del Castillo on the depth chart as long as he can stay healthy. For the season, McCann has a .256/.333/.400 slash line with three home runs, nine RBI and 14 runs scored over 102 plate appearances.