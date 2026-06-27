Diamondbacks' James McCann: Will play ACL games

McCann (quadriceps) will start playing games in the Arizona Complex League next week, MLB.com reports.

The report indicates McCann's activity will begin toward the end of next week, and it's unclear how many plate appearances the catcher will need. His return may be more about innings behind the plate than what McCann does with a bat in hand. He was placed on the injured list May 19 and given a recovery timeline of four-to-six weeks. At this point, McCann is closer to the six-week end of that range and could rejoin Arizona in early July.