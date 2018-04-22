Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Set for Double-A debut
Duplantier (hamstring) has been activated from the disabled list Saturday and will make his debut for Double-A Jacksonville, Vince Lara-Cinisomo of MiLB.com reports.
Duplantier's season debut had been delayed by a hamstring injury suffered in spring training but he's good to go now. The 23-year-old righty profiles as a future mid-rotation starter, with a plus fastball, an array of promising secondaries and average command.
