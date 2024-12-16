The Brewers released Duplantier on Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Duplantier signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training in November, but he's being granted his release in order to sign a contract with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball. The 30-year-old holds a career 6.70 ERA over 19 appearances at the major-league level.