Montgomery (finger) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Montgomery has been limited this spring by a left index finger strain but has been cleared for mound work. The veteran left-hander should have plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day, barring setbacks, but his role is up in the air following last year's struggles and the Diamondbacks' rotation depth.
